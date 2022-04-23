ModernGhana logo
23.04.2022 Social News

Immigration officer shot dead by unknown assailants buried in Accra

The final funeral rites of the 24-year-old Immigration officer, Michael Otoo, who was shot dead by unknown assailants at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region has been performed in Accra.

The funeral rites, which were observed at Bishop Alleyn Zion church in Accra, had family, friends, sympathizers, and the top hierarchy of the immigration service in attendance.

Some friends and family members shared some fond memories of Michael Otoo with Citi News.

“Michael was very charitable, he was always willing to share the little he had with others. He also had a cheerful countenance. He was the life of the party,” a friend shared.

“Michael was very hard-working and meticulous, I recall how he would always walk around with a red and blue pen in his side pocket. We are heartbroken, but we console ourselves with the hope that he is resting peacefully in the bosom of the Father.”

Meanwhile, the late Michael Otoo, who died in the line of duty, has been promoted posthumously from AICO1 to ICO.

Crime scene experts from the Ghana Police Service, Defence Intelligence operatives, and other security personnel have been deployed to the Upper Region to investigate the circumstances under which AICO Michael Otoo was shot dead.

---citinewsroom

