Two separate road crashes recorded on Tema motorway

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
There have been two separate road crashes recorded on the Accra-bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1), between Adjeikojo and Abattoir.

The two accidents reported by the Ghana Police Service in a notice on its Facebook page involve a saloon car and an articulated truck.

An articulator truck carrying a container runs over the bridge and turned over its head.

“There are two separate road crashes on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1), between Adjeikojo and Abattoir, involving a saloon car and an articulated truck, and single rollover rigid truck partially obstructing the free flow of traffic,” parts of the Police notice has said.

The Tema and Airport MTTD Accident Prevention Squads (APS), are at the scene controlling traffic, with the Road Safety Management Service Limited crew standing by to assist with the recovery and towing of the vehicles.

All Accra-bound motorists approaching the crash scenes are entreated to drive with prudent speed, and comply with police hand signals and directions.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
