Asante Yeboah appointed as acting Executive Secretary of Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme

23.04.2022 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Richard Asante Yeboah as acting Executive Secretary of the Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme.

In a letter dated April 21, the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante explained that Mr. Yeboah’s appointment is pursuant to Section 11 (1) of the Public Servants (Housing Loans) Scheme Act, 1975 (N.R.C.D. 319).

According to the letter, Dr. Yeboah has been appointed “pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Scheme, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

The President thus asked the appointee to indicate his acceptance or otherwise in 14 days.

“Kindly indicate your acceptance of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter. Please accept the President's best wishes,” parts of the letter read.

The scheme was established to assist Civil and Public Servants to acquire their own residential property through the granting of mortgage loans.

It is under the supervision of the Ministry of Works and Housing.

About Richard Asante Yeboah Mr Yeboah is an outspoken politician which led to his election as the Deputy Communications Director of the governing NPP.

Aside from politics, he is a farmer and businessman who owns a number of companies.