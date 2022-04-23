We will take a cue from EIU report to work on ourselves – NPP’s Charles Bissue

The Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region, Mr. Charles Bissue says the party will be guided by the forecast of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In the five-year forecast of the EIU, it predicted that the ruling NPP government will be kicked out in the next election.

“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change. The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections,” the EIU said in its latest forecast.

Reacting to the projection in an interview on TV3 on Saturday, April 23, 3033, Mr. Charles Bissue says the NPP will use it to its advantage by ensuring it puts in more effort.

He said he has no doubt that once the Ghanaian economy bounces back before the next general elections, the NPP will defy the projections of EIU.

“This EIU report will help us to work on ourselves. If the economy bounces back we will be fine,” Charles Bissue said on the Key Points programme.

Despite predicting victory for the NDC, the EIU forecast adds that the largest opposition party will have a higher chance if its restrategises and goes into the next general election with a different flagbearer other than former President John Dramani Mahama.