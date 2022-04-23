ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will take a cue from EIU report to work on ourselves – NPP’s Charles Bissue

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Mr. Charles Bissue
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Mr. Charles Bissue

The Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region, Mr. Charles Bissue says the party will be guided by the forecast of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In the five-year forecast of the EIU, it predicted that the ruling NPP government will be kicked out in the next election.

“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change. The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections,” the EIU said in its latest forecast.

Reacting to the projection in an interview on TV3 on Saturday, April 23, 3033, Mr. Charles Bissue says the NPP will use it to its advantage by ensuring it puts in more effort.

He said he has no doubt that once the Ghanaian economy bounces back before the next general elections, the NPP will defy the projections of EIU.

“This EIU report will help us to work on ourselves. If the economy bounces back we will be fine,” Charles Bissue said on the Key Points programme.

Despite predicting victory for the NDC, the EIU forecast adds that the largest opposition party will have a higher chance if its restrategises and goes into the next general election with a different flagbearer other than former President John Dramani Mahama.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Let’s fast track the decoupling of the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Sosu
23.04.2022 | Headlines
1D1F: Akufo-Addo commissions $30million factory at Ningo Prampram
23.04.2022 | Headlines
I will mobilise 100,000 Ghanaians to stop lawless GRA boss from implementing E-Levy – Ablakwa
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia urge Africans to embrace people of African descent regardless of nationality
22.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Resign if you want to do politics’ — Jantuah kicks against paying neutrality allowance to public servants
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Minority’s move to get Supreme Court to stop implementation of E-Levy won’t work – Majority
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Carlos Ahenkorah drags NPP man to court with insults on pendrive
22.04.2022 | Headlines
2022 Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be held at Independence Square
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Petition calling for impeachment of Akufo-Addo is not a bother to us – Obiri-Boahen
22.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line