Let’s fast track the decoupling of the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Sosu

Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu is advocating for the processes to decouple the office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice to be fast-tracked.

According to the Parliamentarian, Judicial power and administration of Justice must be independent, impartial, and definitely not subject to the public advise of the AG.

The AG, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame has received backlash in the last few days after criticising the posture of some lawyers after judgments are delivered on their cases.

He has also called for severe sanctions for lawyers who take to social media to lambast judges after unfavourable judgments.

Reacting to Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame’s pronouncements, Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu has advised the AG to stay away from the Judiciary.

In a statement, the Madina MP insists that the Rule of Law is seriously endangered under the current government.

He notes that the posturing and public statements of the Attorney General who is the Principal Legal Advisor to the Government only feed into the perceptions that the AG is in bed with the Judiciary.

“As Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, I am more convinced that we must fast track the decoupling of the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice. While this will not necessarily completely remove the tendency of collusions, it will be the most reasonably probable way of reducing such duplicity,” Francis Xavier Sosu notes in his statement.

He further charges lawyers to stand firm and not be afraid of threats.

Read the statement from the Madina MP below:

Rule of Law is seriously endangered under this administration and unfortunately the posturing and public statements of the Attorney General who is the Principal Legal advisor to Government only feeds into the perceptions that the AG is in bed with the Judiciary.

Let me advise the AG to stay away from the Judiciary. Judicial power and administration of Justice must be independent and impartial and definitely not subject to the public advise of the AG.

Justice emanates from the people and the people have fundamental rights under the 1992 Constitutional to hold the Judiciary accountable through mainstream media and social media which ever may be applicable. The people do that through strict scrutiny of judgments and actions of the Judiciary. As such, every lawyer owes a duty to the Constitution of Ghana to be loyal to the Constitution and RULE OF LAW.

LAWYERS MUST DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION AND RULE OF LAW AND NOT THE JUDICIARY. Our Loyalty as Lawyers must be to the Rule of Law. There are ways the Courts deal with matters and persons whose actions are scandalous of the courts but an action which is scandalous of the Courts are matters of fact and not of mere expression of partisan views and positions on the Judiciary.

For us to have effective Justice and confidence in the justice system, we must rather be advising all Institutions of State particularly institutions of Justice such as The Ghana Police Service, Attorney General and Ministry of Justice and the Judiciary to assert and reaffirm their constitutional independence not only in words but also in actions.

As Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, I am more convinced that we must fast track the decoupling of the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice. While this will not necessarily completely remove the tendency of collusions, it will be the most reasonably probable way of reducing such duplicity.

No Lawyer must be afraid of these threats. Fear not if you are a true Apostle of the Rule of Law. Persevere with Justice For All; Injustice to None.