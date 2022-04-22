I will mobilise 100,000 Ghanaians to stop lawless GRA boss from implementing E-Levy – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that he is ready to go the extra mile to ensure the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) does not start the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) next month.

The GRA after President Akufo-Addo assented the bill of the controversial levy into law has since been putting in place the needed structures to ensure implementation of the levy on May 1, 2022.

On grounds that the Majority did not have the numbers to approve the E-Levy in the first place, the Minority led by its leader Haruna Iddrisu, as well as Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mahama Ayariga have applied for an injunction from the Supreme Court to stop the implementation.

While it appears the GRA led by its commissioner Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah is poised to go ahead with plans next month, Samuel Okudzeto has accused him of having no respect for Ghana's constitution.

Speaking to Citi News on Friday evening, the North Tongu MP vowed to stop the GRA from going ahead with the E-Levy, insisting that he will mobilise 100,000 people to do so if necessary to stop him.

“People can jubilate and all that but what matters mostly is that we must uphold the constitution of Ghana and you can be rest assured that will go the full hawk. Whatever it will take, even if we must mobilize people to stop that unconstitutional implementation of the E-Levy, including stopping that GRA commissioner in his tracks, that lawless commissioner who thinks that this country belongs to him and he can do whatever he wants. We will stop him,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

According to the Minority MP, he has already instructed his lawyers to cite the GRA for contempt over his declaration that his outfit will go ahead with the implementation of the E-Levy.

“If the courts do not act and he thinks he has some monopoly and he is going to go ahead we would also go ahead and stop him. The constitution calls on us that anytime we see the constitution is being undermined we should rise up and protect the constitution. I can assure him that we will rise up and protect this constitution. If it requires us mobilising 100,000 people at the doorsteps of the GRA we will do it,” Okudzeto Ablakwa vowed.