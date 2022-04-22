Turn students with aggregate 25 into 1st class if you you're best - Dr. Adutwum tells PRESEC, Wesley Girls

The Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has said Grade A Senior High Schools including Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) and Wesley Girls’ Senior High School in Cape Coast must be willing to accept students with aggregate 20 or 25 and make them first class students.

He said the Grade A schools are best to handle students with such aggregates because they have the best teachers to deliver the work.

Speaking at the University of Cape Coast on Friday April 22, the Bosomtwe lawmaker said “Teachers are complaining that students with aggregate 20 are being accepted.

“I had a wonderful conversation with someone who is very high up, he called me one day and asked, why are you sending students with aggregate 22 to PRESEC?

“I said Sir, I think PRESEC has one of the best group of teachers in this country. And he said, it is true, PRESEC is his school and that they are examiners and very good. I said, so they are the ones who are good to teach students with aggregate 25.

“The idea that students with aggregate 25 should not go to PRESEC baffles my mind. They are the ones who belong to Wesley Girls where we have talented teachers.

“So, if Wesley Girls wants to prove to me that they are the best, they need to take these students with aggregate 20 and turn them around so that they can tell us that they are better than [other schools].

“My story story is the story of education and transformation and so is the story of a number of you so we can look back and turn back on the poor. Once upon a time we were like them.”

---3news.com