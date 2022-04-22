ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.04.2022 Social News

Family of butchered NPP Sissala West Nasara Coordinator demands justice

Family of butchered NPP Sissala West Nasara Coordinator demands justice
22.04.2022 LISTEN

The family of the Sissala West Constituency Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who was butchered by some unknown men at Gwollu is demanding justice.

The 36-year-old coordinator, Iddrisu Walaika suffered multiple cutlass wounds in a gruesome attack alleged to have been orchestrated by some tags of the NPP.

Speaking at a meeting with the Upper West Regional Minister on Friday, April 22, 2022, the spokesperson of the family, Abubakari Zakaria said the attack on their relative is an affront to the laws of Ghana, hence, their demand for swift action from the police.

“This issue should not be swept under the carpet. We demand that justice is served, and soon enough. The perpetrators should not escape.”

The family also denied reports that the victim suffered from the action after he was found trying to bury a talisma to influence the upcoming NPP constituency election for his preferred candidate.

The Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih assured the family of his commitment to work with security forces to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while two others had been invited for questioning.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Korle Klottey Assembly to demolish dilapidated, structures on waterways
22.04.2022 | Social News
Use of married names: Ghanaian ladies prefer “nice and sweet” names
22.04.2022 | Social News
Let's use holy month of Ramadan to pray for peace, tranquility and development — Salaga South MP to constituents
22.04.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG strike continues after inconclusive meeting with fair wages, finance and employment ministries
22.04.2022 | Social News
Build competent technical careers for yourself – Joewise urges TVET students
22.04.2022 | Social News
E/R: Costa Rican Vice President, UN Under-Secretary-General affirmed citizens of Akwamuman
22.04.2022 | Social News
Accra: We're not stealing Mpehuasem land; it's state property – Lands Commission
22.04.2022 | Social News
Girl dies on her birthday after falling into septic tank
22.04.2022 | Social News
We cry high cost of living yet our leaders who don't buy food, pure water tells us all is well — Prof. Gyampo
22.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line