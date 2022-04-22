GIJ graduation chaos: Graduands demonstrate, family members run for shelter; freshers scheduled for lectures charged on security

22.04.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on Thursday, April 21, 2022, organized the 15th congregation for its graduating students.

The graduands protested the institution's management's poor planning of the ceremony when the rain forced them to vacate the durbar.

The fresh students who were also scheduled for lectures got disappointed when the security ordered them to stay outside under the mercy of the rains without any prior notice to them.

This created a chaotic scene on campus as graduands demonstrate against management, family members crashing eachother for shelter and fresh students charged on security guards to force their way in.

A student told this reporter, “Before leaving home the weather was cloudy. So when I got to campus, I realized that some of the students were standing outside which were the freshers, the level hundred and diploma one students. I asked and they said they weren't allowed entry.

“We were asked to stand outside by the security. He said we can't enter. It is only the graduands and their families that are allowed to enter.NEven with that some of the graduands had friends with cameras but the security said if the camera is not approved or authorized they cannot send it inside. So it's either they leave the camera outside and enter, or they don't enter at all.

“That brought some kind of confusion. So one of the graduands had to come out there and then I ask the security, why they were doing that? What if his family came for the program and had a camera. They wouldn't allow it in? And he replied, yes, they wouldn't allow it.

“So people had to give their cameras to the security before they could be allowed to enter. We were still standing outside. Then there was some kind of commotion because some level 100 students were supposed to submit their assignments. It even got to a point they had to sneak in.

“Then it started raining, at that moment we all had to rush in but they were still holding us back and didn't allow us to enter. I can say we stood there for almost an hour. So when it started raining there was distortion everywhere and everyone was moving up and down, looking for shelter because the program was supposed to be held outside.

“Everyone was running inside the auditorium and the place became very congested from the 335 building to the main entrance of the school.

“Then finally we were allowed to enter, but when we were going, the place was so crowded that you had to push to find a way to go inside. The whole thing was something else. I saw the police around trying to put the place in order. So I went inside and I saw the Rector speaking and presenting awards.”