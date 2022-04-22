ModernGhana logo
We'll regularize natural resource deposits to benefit all — Savannah Regional Minister to house of chiefs

By Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham || Contributor
The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibreal, has enjoined the chiefs and people of the Savannah Region to remain calm as necessary steps are being taken to regularize the natural resource deposits found in the region for the mutual benefit of all.

At a close door meeting of the Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Standing Committee of Eminent Chiefs held at the precinct of the Regional Coordinating Council, he said the natural resource found in the region belongs to the people and must be harnessed, albeit in a sustainable manner for the benefit of the people.

The meeting was geared towards discussing issues bordering on the regularization of some natural resource deposits in the region for the benefit of the chiefs and people of the respective areas.

According to the minister, the Savannah Region was blessed with natural resource deposits such as Gold; which is found in large quantities in the Dakurpe area of the Bole District, manganese, salt, quarry, forest, cement, river bodies and numerous tourist sites which when regularised, will be of great benefit to the people and chiefs of the Region.

He is committed to working closely with the chiefs and various community leaders in the Dakurpe area to ensure that the Gold Mining Concession in Dakurpe and its environs were regularised to benefit community members and the region as a whole.

Present at the meeting were members of the Savannah Regional Security Council chaired by the Savannah Regional Minister together with the Buipewura Mahama Abdulai Jinapor II, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I), Kongwura Adamu Seidu Jinkurige, Carpenter Koro Nnaa Solomon Dompey Antwi (II) and Gbanpe Koro.

Kpembiwura Dari Bismark Haruna and Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor-Ade Borenyi (I), who are also members of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Standing Committee of Eminent Chiefs and billed for the meeting could not attend due to some other equally important assignment.

