We cry high cost of living yet our leaders who don't buy food, pure water tells us all is well — Prof. Gyampo

22.04.2022 LISTEN

The General Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana and political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Ransford Gyampo laments how leaders are shying away from the very problems they were elected to solve.

He said in a Facebook post today that, when citizens complain about hardship in the country, leaders who somehow do not feel the pain of the hardship always shout the country is still on track.

“We have elected leaders and insulated them from the very problems they are expected to solve. When we talk about high cost of living, they who do not buy food and sachet water, tell us all is well with us,” he said in his post.

His comments follows the unbearable hardship Ghanaians are facing due to the ailing economy.

In January this year, the price of a litre of fuel was marked at GHS6.00 but an increment of more than 100% has shot up the price to GHS9.00 and GHS11.00 for petrol and diesel respectively.

Meanwhile government has consistently blamed the high cost of living, the fuel hikes and struggling economy on the Russian-Ukraine war and Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of measures to mitigate the hardships, government implemented some policies and expenditure cuts to help alleviate the hardships.

Government has said the Electronic Transaction Levy will help bring back the ailing economy on track.