Scottish boxer Lee McAllister to fight Nigeria's Fijabi in Ghana

Scottish boxer Lee McAllister is expected to fight for the third time in Ghana as he is billed to face Nigerian boxer Olaide Fijabi for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International Welterweight title.

The fight scheduled for the City Engineers Arena in Accra on Friday, April 29, 2022, would witness McAllister who is popularly referred to as the "Aberdeen Assassin'' questing for another continental title against the hard-hitting Nigerian boxer.

The 39-year-old Scottish Boxer who is a former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) International Superlight champion would come against the Nigerian power-puncher who has just lost once in 16 fights.

This would be the second time Fijabi would be fighting outside Nigeria having recorded his first loss against American boxer Montana Love in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 36-year-old Nigerian boxer is a former African Boxing Union Super-Lightweight champion and also having won the West African Boxing Union Super Lightweight title back in 2016.

The highly anticipated bout is being organised by SM Boxing Foundation in collaboration with Fast Track Boxing and Assassin Boxing Promotions and Management.

