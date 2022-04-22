ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lebanese man with fake $10,000 convicted

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Lebanese man with fake 10,000 convicted
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a Lebanese man to two years imprisonment after he was found guilty of possessing fake currency.

According to Inspector Amoah Richard of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the CID Headquarters who is the chief prosecutor of the case, the accused, Al-Zoubayr Chaaban was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport by National Security operatives with suspected fake dollars to the tune of 10,000.

Following investigations by the National Investigation Bureau and an examination of the currency by the Bank of Ghana, it was confirmed that the dollars retrieved from the suspect were indeed fake.

At Circuit Court 1 in Accra when the Lebanese man was arraigned, he was charged with possession of a fake currency note contrary to section 18(2) of the Currency Act. 1964 (Act.242).

The 25-year-old Lebanese pleaded guilty to a charge as his Counsel, Kwaku Sallah pleaded for mitigation for him.

Standing on the plea of the accused, the Court presided over by His Honour Prosper Gomashie slapped him with a non-custodial sentence.

In his sentence, His Honour Prosper Gomashie ruled that the accused be fined 700 penalty Units, equivalent to GHc8,400.

Should he fail to pay the fine, Al-Zoubayr Chaaban will serve two years in prison.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Organised Labour threatens nationwide strike over minimum wage
22.04.2022 | Social News
Scottish boxer Lee McAllister to fight Nigeria's Fijabi in Ghana
22.04.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG calls off strike, members agree to return to work on April 25
22.04.2022 | Social News
Neutrality allowance: Seek alternative jobs if you can’t be neutral – Lawyer
22.04.2022 | Social News
Neutrality allowance: Ghana must be careful — Prof. Kwaku Asare
22.04.2022 | Social News
Gov’t fast track projects to meet May 1 deadline for relocation of Appiate victims
22.04.2022 | Social News
Stop misplacing official documents – PAC chair warns district accountants
22.04.2022 | Social News
Ahaspora community project set for April 30
22.04.2022 | Social News
Blaming Ghana's challenges on Russia-Ukraine war is political gimmick – Economist
22.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line