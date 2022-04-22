Lebanese man with fake $10,000 convicted

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a Lebanese man to two years imprisonment after he was found guilty of possessing fake currency.

According to Inspector Amoah Richard of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the CID Headquarters who is the chief prosecutor of the case, the accused, Al-Zoubayr Chaaban was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport by National Security operatives with suspected fake dollars to the tune of 10,000.

Following investigations by the National Investigation Bureau and an examination of the currency by the Bank of Ghana, it was confirmed that the dollars retrieved from the suspect were indeed fake.

At Circuit Court 1 in Accra when the Lebanese man was arraigned, he was charged with possession of a fake currency note contrary to section 18(2) of the Currency Act. 1964 (Act.242).

The 25-year-old Lebanese pleaded guilty to a charge as his Counsel, Kwaku Sallah pleaded for mitigation for him.

Standing on the plea of the accused, the Court presided over by His Honour Prosper Gomashie slapped him with a non-custodial sentence.

In his sentence, His Honour Prosper Gomashie ruled that the accused be fined 700 penalty Units, equivalent to GHc8,400.

Should he fail to pay the fine, Al-Zoubayr Chaaban will serve two years in prison.