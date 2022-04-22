Petition calling for impeachment of Akufo-Addo is not a bother to us – Obiri-Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri-Boahen says the party is not bothered about the petition to Parliament calling for the impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2022, three Ghanaians including Issifu Seidu Kudus, Elikem Kotoko, and Stephen Kwabena Attuh wrote to Parliament asking the house to inquire into allegations against the President made by Serwaa Broni, the lady who claims she has had an affair with the President.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Nana Obiri-Boahen has noted that it is important Parliament is allowed to decide on the way forward.

Insisting that extensive commentary on the matter will not be necessary, the NPP Deputy General Secretary stresses that the petition for the President to be impeached is not a bother to the party at all.

“Let’s respect the august House that is why members of Parliament are called Honorable. Let’s not do anything to undermine the integrity of that House. Let’s all wait patiently and listen for what the august House will do.

“It will not serve any purpose for some of us to be running extensive commentaries on some of these things. I am a lawyer by profession let me act and behave as a lawyer. For certainly some of us we are not bothered by the petition at all,” Nana Obiri Boahen said.

Aside the petition to Parliament, Civil Society Organisation ASEPA has also filed a fresh petition to CHRAJ to look into the allegations against the President.

ASEPA is of the view that if the allegations are found to be true, processes to impeach President Akufo-Addo must be immediately commenced.

Meanwhile, the Minority caucus in Parliament has also taken an interest in the allegations by Serwaa Broni.

He has disclosed that the Canada-based Ghanaian woman will be contacted to provide evidence to support her claims.