ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We all feel your pain – Mahama consoles Bishop Dag after son’s death

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines We all feel your pain – Mahama consoles Bishop Dag after sons death
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his condolences in person to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills following the death of his son.

Dr. David Heward-Mills died over the past weekend in the United States of America (USA) where he worked.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, former President John Dramani Mahama visited Bishop Dag and his family to commiserate with them on behalf of the NDC and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

In a post on Facebook after the visit, the former President said he feels the pain of the renowned man of God.

“I visited the Heward-Mills family on Thursday evening to express my condolences to Bishop Dag and the family on the loss of their son, Dr. David Heward-Mills.

“Losing your child is a painful experience. Bishop Dag, his family, and the church's loss is our loss. We all feel the deep pain.

“I also expressed the condolences of my wife, Lordina, and the National Democratic Congress to the family and the Lighthouse Group of Churches,” Mahama posted on Facebook with pictures from his visit to Bishop Dag.

Dr. David Heward-Mills was a psychiatrist in Columbia, South Carolina.

He received his medical degree from Vinnica State Medical University.

He was 31.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Petition calling for impeachment of Akufo-Addo is not a bother to us – Obiri-Boahen
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Religious harmony bedrock of national development — Bawumia
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Ellembelle MP petitions CHRAJ to probe killing of his constituent at Nkroful
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Godfred Dame asks CJ to punish lawyers who scandalize the courts on social media
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to launch National Cathedral Week in July
21.04.2022 | Headlines
What locus do you have; Mind your own business and go sleep — CLOGSAG's Bampoe-Addo jabs Franklin Cudjoe
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Costa Rica's Vice-President weeps uncontrollably inside Elimina Castle's slave dungeon
21.04.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: Government in haste to ‘chop’ $40m on monitoring platform but we'll hook their throat — Sam George
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia receives Vice President of Costa Rica Epsy Campbell Barr
21.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line