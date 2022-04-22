We all feel your pain – Mahama consoles Bishop Dag after son’s death

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his condolences in person to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills following the death of his son.

Dr. David Heward-Mills died over the past weekend in the United States of America (USA) where he worked.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, former President John Dramani Mahama visited Bishop Dag and his family to commiserate with them on behalf of the NDC and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

In a post on Facebook after the visit, the former President said he feels the pain of the renowned man of God.

“I visited the Heward-Mills family on Thursday evening to express my condolences to Bishop Dag and the family on the loss of their son, Dr. David Heward-Mills.

“Losing your child is a painful experience. Bishop Dag, his family, and the church's loss is our loss. We all feel the deep pain.

“I also expressed the condolences of my wife, Lordina, and the National Democratic Congress to the family and the Lighthouse Group of Churches,” Mahama posted on Facebook with pictures from his visit to Bishop Dag.

Dr. David Heward-Mills was a psychiatrist in Columbia, South Carolina.

He received his medical degree from Vinnica State Medical University.

He was 31.