Religious harmony bedrock of national development — Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to preserve the prevailing religious harmony and tolerance for the collective good of the country.

He pointed out that the peace in the country was a result of the unity among Christians and Muslims, stressing that that unity should not be taken for granted because it was the bedrock of development.

The Vice President made the call at the Jubilee House Iftar event to break the Ramadan Fast.

The event was attended by a the Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu, the Christian clergy, including Father Andrew Campbell of the Christ the King Catholic Parish and Rev Dr Paul Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, the diplomatic Community, government officials and a cross section of Muslims.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. They break their fast at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer.

The theme for this year's Jubilee House Iftar was : "Ramadan and Religious Diversity and Harmony."

Vice President Bawumia noted that the month of Ramadan coinciding with Easter and the Passover was in itself a message from God which teaches unity and diversity.

He said the time was one of devotion and dedication to God, and urged that the similarities in the Christian and Islamic faith should unite, rather than divide us.

Dr Bawumia enjoined all religious persuasions to live in harmony and contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

He was thankful to Allah for answering the country's prayers in bringing down the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Imam described as "favour from Allah" that all the different religions in Ghana lived at peace.

"This is a favour to Ghana that we should be grateful to Allah for...Whatever faith one belongs to should not bring about division.

"Let us be bonded together to help our nation, regardless of our faith.

"I want us to live in peace and I pray that Allah increases the peace and harmony in our country.

"May Allah protect us, our leaders and our nation," the Chief Imam prayed.

Sheikh Sharabutu also called on all to eschew partisan divisions and forge ahead in peace and harmony as a nation.

He prayed for peace for countries torn by strife.

GNA