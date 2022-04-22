Stop misplacing official documents – PAC chair warns district accountants

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) James Klutse Avedzi, has cautioned all certified Accountants working in the District Assemblies and Government agencies to desist from misplacing important official documents.

The Chairman of the Committee made these remarks at the third day of public hearing of the PAC in Tamale.

Districts in the Northern Region cited in the Auditor-General’s Report on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies Common Fund and Other Statutory Funds for the year ended 31st December 2018 appeared before the Committee to respond to infractions cited against them.

The Districts also answered queries on the Auditor-General’s Report on the Accounts of District Assemblies (IGF) for the year ended 31st December 2018.

The Districts and Municipal Assemblies include Gambaga, Tatale Sanguli, Zabzugu, Yendi, Nanumba South and Mion.

The rest were Nantom, Tolon, Sanarigu, Nanumba North, Saboba, Gushegu, Kpandai, Tamale Metropolitan, Savelugu and Karaga.

Source: parliament