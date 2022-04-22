Tamale: 19-year-old girl appeals for $35,000 to $45,000 to undergo kidney transplant

The family of Mohammed Saani Rahama, a 19-year-old girl from Nyohini, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region who has been diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease has appealed to the public for financial assistance to undergo treatment.

She needs an amount of $35,000 to $45,000 to undergo kidney transplant outside the country.

According to a statement from the Tamale Teaching Hospital's Social Welfare Department, the young woman has begun maintaining chronic hemmodialys, where her blood is cleaned using a special machine for roughly four hours.

According to the statement, the family spends at least GHC900 a week on dialysis.

"The ultimate treatment for madam Rahama's condition is kidney transplant which is mainly done outside Ghana at an estimated cost of $35,000 to $45,000," portion of the hospital's statement reads.

The family has run out of funds and now appealing to the general public, government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for financial assistance.

Yussif Salamatu, the patient's sister, told ModernGhana News that their hopes are dependent on donations.

"The family has spent every pesewa left on us. our hopes now rest with the general public and government, otherwise, we risk losing our dear sister," Yussif Salamatu said told this reporter.

About Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease, commonly known as chronic kidney failure, is characterized by a progressive loss of renal function.

The human kidneys maintain the blood's composition, or makeup, steady, allowing the body to function optimally.

Every day, the kidneys filter 120 to 150 quarts of blood to generate 1 to 2 quarts of urine, which is made up of wastes and surplus fluid.

However, some medical disorders might occasionally emerge that disrupt the optimum functioning of these organs.