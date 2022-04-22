Blaming Ghana's challenges on Russia-Ukraine war is political gimmick – Economist

The Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, Executive Director of the Centre for Greater Impact Africa (CGIA) on Thursday revealed that blaming the national economic woes on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war was just a political gimmick rather than an economic fact.

Rev. Dr. Mensah who is an economist stressed that Ghana and for that matter, African governments should consider the war as a blessing than a curse, as according to him, it has the potential of increasing Ghana’s annual revenue by at least 40 percent.

“The war is insignificant to affect our economy, so political commentators should stop using it as an excuse for the challenges the country is going through, the war in Ukraine cannot be used as a yardstick to play the blame game in the minds of people,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Mensah was speaking at the Ghana News Agency Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue, which was on the topic: “Global economy, Russia and Ukraine war, prospects and challenges for Ghana,” which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue is a media think-tank platform for state and non-state and commercial and business operators to communicate to the world and address global issues.

Rev Dr. Mensah, explained that the war has championed an increase and an increment in crude oil prices on the international market, and Ghana being an oil-producing country could leverage it to make more money from the sale of its crude oil.

“It has created a platform to generate more revenue, and by this time the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta should be telling Ghanaians how the country seeks to make some extra 40 percent on its annual oil revenue,” he said.

He added that the country should be exploring and investing in the production of petrochemical products, which were often imported from the war region.

The Economist called on the government to upscale the explorations to create the needed jobs for the youth, as well as revenue for the country to address its developmental challenges.

On the issue of the effect of the importation of cereals from the two countries, he indicated that the war has thought Ghanaians and Africans to think more about domestication instead of relying on importations.

Rev. Dr. Mensah said this is the time for the government to look at its homegrown approach such as the ‘planting for food and jobs’ and properly support its farmers to plant these crops in large quantities to meet the needs of the country and ensure food security.

Dr. Chris Kpodar, Senior Technical Advisor of the CGIA, on his part questioned how a war that started on February 24, 2022, would have an impact on Ghana’s economy two weeks or a month later.

He explained that there existed correcting measures on the world market to cushion economies from the effect.

Dr. Kpodar further said it took at least six months to import things from Ukraine to Ghana, therefore, it was too early to blame the war for some economic challenges the country was facing.

Mr. Samuel Akoetey, Director for Business Development for the CGIA said for African countries to fully grasp the opportunities being created because of the war, they must build their capacity, as having business influence was a baby of capacity.

Mr. Akoetey said they must have a long-term plan which must be tactical and meticulous to see the advantages and work towards them.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager explained that the Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform formed part of a broader objective of the Agency towards revamping its operations.

He said under the Management of Mr. Albert Kofi Owusu the agency had embarked on a process of revamping its newsgathering operations, which included; recruitment, training of reporters and editors in the production of digital news content, and the acquisition of modern digital equipment to aid speedy transmission of stories from the field.

He said GNA was poised to be the source of news on Ghana’s investment and industrialization drive, economic and tourism potential through story exchanges with its international partners, and Tema serving as a major industrial city, “GNA Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue Platform,” was critical.

Mr. Ameyibor said as the fourth estate of the realm, there was the need for GNA to reach out to the government and people in authority with issues while bringing the understanding of the government’s policy to the people.