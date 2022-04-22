KNUST offers window to defaulting students

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who could not meet the April 11, 2022 deadline to pay their fees, have been offered a window to settle their bills.

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University has urged students whose courses have been deferred due to non-payment of fees to take advantage of the opportunity to settle their arrears.

“It is important to mention that upon engagements and advocacy, the SRC has been able to ensure that students who pay their fees will have their deferment reverted,” a statement issued and signed by Kenneth Kelly Dwamena, the Public Relations Officer for the KNUST-SRC, said.

“This, therefore, comes as a plea to students to take advantage of the opportunity and try to settle their outstanding arrears.”

Some 6,000 students of the University have had their courses deferred by the Academic Board for failing to meet the April 11, 2022, deadline within which they were expected to have met the 70 per cent fee payment plan.

According to the Authorities, the decision followed several notifications to the affected students, most of whom are currently stranded at home.

The statement further hinted of a Help Desk set up currently at the Office of the Dean of Students purposely to address major concerns in relation to the deferment.

The issues range from students who paid immediately after the deadline, beneficiary students of the SRC KBN and KNUST Bursary, whose stipend meet the 70 per cent threshold, to students who received messages of deferment out of a technical hitch but had already paid the fees before the deadline.

“These categories of students are advised to visit the Help Desk with receipts of payment or award of scholarship to help revert them from deferral,” the statement said.

“Students should also note that the 2,380 shortlisted beneficiaries of the SRC KBN and KNUST Bursary and the successful applicants of the SRC Financial Aid Scheme shall have their accounts credited by Monday, April 25, 2022.”

