I'm still Apagyahene of Sekyikrom, Queenmother can't destool me — Oheneba Okore I

Oheneba Nana Asante Okore I has vehemently says he remains the Apagyahene of Sekyikrom in the Nsawam Adoagyir Municipality of the Eastern Region.

He has whittled down claims by the Sekyikrom Traditional Council that he has been destooled.

Oheneba Nana Asante Okore I has, therefore, called on the general public to ignore and treat the rituals performed by Queenmother Nana Agyakwabea Acheampomaa III to destool him with the contempt it deserves.

He has described the move by the traditional council as irrational.

“It is not in the place of the queenmother to destool a subchief. There are laws and there are list of offences to base on to destool a chief. I still remain the Apagyahene of Sekyikrom,” he insisted.

The Traditional Council is alleged to have performed rituals to oust Oheneba Nana Asante Okore I as Sekyikrom Apagyahene.

The action by the Council followed an interview Oheneba Okore granted to the media allegedly without the consent of Nananom.

He is said to have expressed fret over lack of lavatory and other amenities in the community.

He alleged that the situation compels the Sekyikrom indigenes to defecate in the bushes, which he said poses threat to their health.

Meanwhile, Nana Agyakwabea Acheampomaa III, in a press conference on Wednesday, April 20, has refuted all claims by the Apagyahene.

The queenmother reiterated that every household in the community has a toilet facility including a public toilet.

She indicated that Oheneba Nana Asante Okore I used words which denigrated the community, hence the decision by the traditional council to destool him.

However, Oheneba Nana Asante Okore I has insisted that he remains the Apagyahene irrespective of the allegations by the queenmother.

