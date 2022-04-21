ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

What locus do you have; Mind your own business and go sleep — CLOGSAG's Bampoe-Addo jabs Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines What locus do you have; Mind your own business and go sleep — CLOGSAG's Bampoe-Addo jabs Franklin Cudjoe
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Executive Secretary of the striking Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) Isaac Bampoe-Addo has warned the founder of IMANI-Africa Franklin Cudjoe to stay away from labour matters.

He said Mr Cudjoe does not even have the “locus” to comment on labour let alone the latest demands of civil servants.

The IMANI-Africa founding president had criticised CLOGSAG for demanding a neutrality allowance for which members began an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 21.

Mr Cudjoe described any payment in the name of neutrality allowances as a “fraudulent arrangement”.

But in an interview with Media General‘s Daniel Opoku after a meeting with government on Thursday to find a resolution to the demands, Mr Bampoe-Addo said Mr Cudjoe should “go and sleep”.

“What locus has IMANI Ghana got?” he questioned.

“They should go and read the labour law. It's a relationship between an employee and an employer.

“What is his locus? My friend, tell him to go and sleep. He should mind his own business.”

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo to launch National Cathedral Week in July
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Costa Rica's Vice-President weeps uncontrollably inside Elimina Castle's slave dungeon
21.04.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: Government in haste to ‘chop’ $40m on monitoring platform but we'll hook their throat — Sam George
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia receives Vice President of Costa Rica Epsy Campbell Barr
21.04.2022 | Headlines
ASEPA petitions CHRAJ again to investigate Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Hear 'only important cases', don't call frivolous ones in open court; dismiss them 'in chambers' – AG to Supreme Court
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Three citizens petition parliament to impeach Akufo-Addo over Serwaa Broni's allegations
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Parliament petitioned to look into Serwaa Broni’s allegations, impeach Akufo-Addo
21.04.2022 | Headlines
'Everyone can prophesy; you need not be a bishop, prophet, apostle' – Duncan-Williams
21.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line