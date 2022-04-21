What locus do you have; Mind your own business and go sleep — CLOGSAG's Bampoe-Addo jabs Franklin Cudjoe

Executive Secretary of the striking Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) Isaac Bampoe-Addo has warned the founder of IMANI-Africa Franklin Cudjoe to stay away from labour matters.

He said Mr Cudjoe does not even have the “locus” to comment on labour let alone the latest demands of civil servants.

The IMANI-Africa founding president had criticised CLOGSAG for demanding a neutrality allowance for which members began an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 21.

Mr Cudjoe described any payment in the name of neutrality allowances as a “fraudulent arrangement”.

But in an interview with Media General‘s Daniel Opoku after a meeting with government on Thursday to find a resolution to the demands, Mr Bampoe-Addo said Mr Cudjoe should “go and sleep”.

“What locus has IMANI Ghana got?” he questioned.

“They should go and read the labour law. It's a relationship between an employee and an employer.

“What is his locus? My friend, tell him to go and sleep. He should mind his own business.”

Source: 3news.com|Ghana