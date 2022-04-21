ModernGhana logo
KNUST mass deferment: Old Tafo MP to use common fund to support affected students

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Old Tafo MP Hon. Ekow Vincent AssafuahOld Tafo MP Hon. Ekow Vincent Assafuah
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Ekow Vincent Assafuah has disclosed that he is working with the leadership of District Assemblies in his constituency to use parts of cash from their common funds to support students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) affected by the mass deferment.

Over six thousand (6,000) students have been informed by authorities of the prestigious tertiary institution to defer their course for failing to meet the deadline for the payments of the expected percentage of fees.

This, Hon. Ekow Vincent Assafuah says he finds the action of the University authorities not only troubling but also very worrying.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview on Thursday evening, the Old Tafo MP stated that he is making arrangements with the leadership of his constituency to find a way to support the affected student.

“I’m in talks with my leadership of the Constituency so that students who are also in KNUST who are having this challenge within this short period we should be able to pay their school fees of these students through our common fund,” Hon. Ekow Vincent Assafuah disclosed.

On the part of the KNUST Students Representative Council (SRC), the leadership has set aside GHS50,000 to cushion deferred students who have paid more than 50% to meet the required percentage.

The leadership of the SRC is also in talks with school authorities to correct the technical hitch that has seen a lot of students caught up in the mass deferral after paying the required fees.

