KNUST mass deferment: Contact my office for assistance — Sissala West MP to students from his constituency

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Education Sissala West MP Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu
Sissala West MP Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu has opened his doors to students from his constituency who have been forced to defer their courses at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

As reported by Modernghana News on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, over 6,000 students have been forced to defer their courses over their inability to pay fees at the end of the given deadline.

In a press release from the office of the Sissala West MP, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu has asked affected students from his Constituency to get in touch for assistance.

“The office of the Sissala West Member of Parliament wishes to announce to all students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who hail from Sissala West and have their programmes deferred due to non-payment of school fees as have been announced by the school to contact the following people for assistance,” parts of the press release reads.

Persons to be contacted include Mohammed Ali [0206468753/0541005551], Ali Guguo [0540379783/0209251783], and Bakpa Abdul–Bari [0501387307 Sissala Union president KNUST branch].

Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu has become the second Member of Parliament to offer help to students at KNUST.

On Wednesday, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa issued a similar notice calling on affected KNUST students in his constituency to contact his office for assistance.

