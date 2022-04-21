We only accept James Nkansah Junior appointed by late Odiifor Nkansah to lead the church — Members of African Faith Tabernacle Church

The members of African Faith Tabernacle Church which was headed by the late Odifor Nkansah have sent a strong warning to some of the church executives concerning their disregard towards the instructions of the late Odifor Nkansah.

According to them, the late prophet appointed a successor who is known by the church and its entire executives but some of the executives want to go against this instruction.

These developments, some members claim could bring curses upon the members of the church since Odifor Nkansah action was in compliance with the church constitution and the direction of God.

The members reiterated that they would embark on a strong demonstration in the country against the executives if they decide to choose any other person than James Nkansah Junior who was appointed by the late Odifor Nkansah as leader of the church.

"This is a spiritual church and it does not matter your age, height or sex if God has chosen you to lead them, even 10 years old person can lead us if only it is from the prophet and God," Nana Nyarko Ababio, Cabinet member and youth patron stated.

In his submission, he asked “how many years did Jesus have when he started the work of God? So why are they telling us the appointed one is too young for the work of God or the gospel. The members mentioned one Okyeame Stephen Frimpong who is also a pastor as the one bringing all the confusion to the church."

As demanded by the constitution of the church, he stressed that the late Odifor Nkansah was appointed by his late uncle and he also did the same before his death.

He added that all the pastors in the church were appointed by their family members who were pastors in the church which has been the practice since the establishment of the church.

"We want peace and unity to prevail in the church, hence our reason to stage a demonstration against the executives if they fail to adhered to the directions of the late prophet and God, we only need the boy who was appointed by our late prophet and no one else," Nana Nyarko Ababio intimated.

The late Prophet David Nkansah II aka 'Odiifo Nkansah died at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, 16th February 2022 around 3:00pm.

African Faith Tabernacle Church is one of the renounced spiritual churches founded in the year 1919 by late prophet Kwame Nkansah, headquarters at Anyinam in the Eastern Region.