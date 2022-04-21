ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia receives Vice President of Costa Rica Epsy Campbell Barr

Headlines Bawumia receives Vice President of Costa Rica Epsy Campbell Barr
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, today, Thursday, 21 April 2022 received the Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr (the first black Vice-President of Costa Rica), and the Executive Director of the UNFPA, Dr Natalia Kanem, at the Jubilee House.

The two leaders discussed, among others, ways to deepen the bonds between Africa and her sons and daughters in the diaspora, as well as the challenges posed by climate change, Covid 19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Madam Campbell Barr and Dr Kanem are also in Ghana to participate in a High Level Diaspora Forum about the People of African Descent.

Dr Bawumia will give the keynote address for the forum on Friday, 22 April 2022.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
ASEPA petitions CHRAJ again to investigate Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Hear 'only important cases', don't call frivolous ones in open court; dismiss them 'in chambers' – AG to Supreme Court
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Three citizens petition parliament to impeach Akufo-Addo over Serwaa Broni's allegations
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Parliament petitioned to look into Serwaa Broni’s allegations, impeach Akufo-Addo
21.04.2022 | Headlines
'Everyone can prophesy; you need not be a bishop, prophet, apostle' – Duncan-Williams
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Survey by Global Info Analytics shows Mahama will beat Bawumia if elections held today
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Resign if you have to be paid inconvenience allowance while serving your nation – Ablakwa to COCOBOD bosses
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Our concern is the use of national security to stage robberies, not who Serwaa Broni slept with – Ablakwa
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana School of Law sets up committee to probe SRC president over alleged embezzlement
21.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line