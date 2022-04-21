ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.04.2022 Social News

Legalization of Marijuana: ‘Akufo-Addo must append his signature to bill’ passed by Parliament

Legalization of Marijuana: Akufo-Addo must append his signature to bill passed by Parliament
21.04.2022 LISTEN

The Rastafari Conscious Youth of Ghana Baifikrom Nysbinghi House at Mankessim in the Central Region is calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to pen his signature to implement the new narcotics bill passed by Parliament on March 20, 2020.

The President of the Conscious youth, Dr. Edward Kweku Amoah otherwise known as Ras Bongo in the Central Region said that when the bill is passed into law, Ghanaian farmers would have access to cultivating marijuana (Cannabis) for medicinal and industrial purposes.

He further stated that, when the bill comes to stay, the cultivation of marijuana (Cannabis) will augment the government's planting for food and jobs policy.

He noted that Colorado made 21 billion dollars from the sale of marijuana in 2021 being the first year of implementation of the bill.

He said all these as the members of the Conscious youth joined hands to celebrate this year’s World Marijuana Day at Mankessim, yesterday, April 20, 2022.

The Secretary-General of the conscious youth, Ras Ato Kwame Essel-York, said when the bill is signed into law it will help eradicate ‘galamsey’ activities in the country.

A member of the Publicity Committee of the Rastafari Council of Ghana who was a special guest at the occasion, Mr. Anane Desire, refuted claims that the intake of Marijuana is harmful to humans and can lead to madness

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
CLOGSAG Strike: Ministries deserted
21.04.2022 | Social News
Stop selling under interchange — Tamale Mayor warn traders
21.04.2022 | Social News
Index workers' pay to inflation or we'll stage 'never-seen-before' strike — TUC threatens Akufo-Addo
21.04.2022 | Social News
Don't blame unemployment crisis on Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 – TUC to government
21.04.2022 | Social News
E/R: Atibie accident kills one, injures two
21.04.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG resumes strike today over unpaid neutrality allowance
21.04.2022 | Social News
We will fish out other suspects who butchered NPP Nasara Coordinator – Police
21.04.2022 | Social News
Professor Edmund Delle outdoored as new paramount chief of Nandom
21.04.2022 | Social News
U/W/R: Judge expresses worry over rampant land litigation before court
21.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line