ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hear 'only important cases', don't call frivolous ones in open court; dismiss them 'in chambers' – AG to Supreme Court

Headlines Hear 'only important cases', don't call frivolous ones in open court; dismiss them 'in chambers' – AG to Supreme Court
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Attorney General Godfred Dame has asked the Supreme Court to start dismissing, in chambers, all frivolous cases while giving attention to only important cases as part of measures to reduce the caseload.

“The time has come for the Supreme Court to reduce its caseload by prioritising the kinds of cases it actually hears”, Mr Dame suggested and proposed that cases without merit not be called at all in open court but dismissed in chambers.

The Minister of Justice was speaking at the opening of this year’s Bench, Bar, and Faculty Conference in Accra on Thursday.

In his view, “only important cases with the potential of resulting in a change of the law or with an immense public interest, should be heard by the Supreme Court.”

He proposed that the rules of the court be revised to make room for his suggestion so as to make the courts more productive and effective.

Mr Dame also suggested that some innovations made to the court system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic be made permanent features of the judicial process.

“Virtual hearing of cases should become a regular feature of our court system”, he said.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
ASEPA petitions CHRAJ again to investigate Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Three citizens petition parliament to impeach Akufo-Addo over Serwaa Broni's allegations
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Parliament petitioned to look into Serwaa Broni’s allegations, impeach Akufo-Addo
21.04.2022 | Headlines
'Everyone can prophesy; you need not be a bishop, prophet, apostle' – Duncan-Williams
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Survey by Global Info Analytics shows Mahama will beat Bawumia if elections held today
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Resign if you have to be paid inconvenience allowance while serving your nation – Ablakwa to COCOBOD bosses
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Our concern is the use of national security to stage robberies, not who Serwaa Broni slept with – Ablakwa
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana School of Law sets up committee to probe SRC president over alleged embezzlement
21.04.2022 | Headlines
Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana introduces himself to Mahama
21.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line