The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has clarified that Mr. Reagan Kaaiemabong who has been slapped with a GHS100,000 bail for an alleged crime is not a member.

The clarification comes after several publications referred to Mr. Reagan Kaaiemabong as a pharmacist after he was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without authority and threatening to kill two persons at the 2M Express Transport yard at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, in Accra.

“The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has taken notice of a news report in some print and online media portals about the arrest and prosecution of one Mr. Reagan Kaaiemabong. He is being referred to as a pharmacist in the publication.

“The PSGH is the registered and recognized professional association of all pharmacists practicing in Ghana.

“The PSGH wants to bring it to the attention of all media houses and the general public that the said Reagan Kaaiemabong is not a pharmacist,” parts of a release from the PSGH have emphasised.

Meanwhile, the circuit court in Accra after hearing the case of the alleged medical doctor has granted him bail to the tune of GHS100,000.00 with two sureties.

Mr. Reagan Kaaiemabong after denying the charges is to reappear before the court on May 17, 2022.

