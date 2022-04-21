Parliament petitioned to look into Serwaa Broni’s allegations, impeach Akufo-Addo

21.04.2022 LISTEN

The Parliament of Ghana has been petitioned by three citizens to set up an inquiry into the allegations made by Serwaa Broni against the President of the land, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The petitioners include Issifu Seidu Kudus, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh.

Besides the inquiry, the petitioners also want President Akufo-Addo to be impeached for going contrary to the 1992 Constitution after swearing an oath to protect all.

“We are by this petition, call on the Parliament of Ghana, through your High Office of Speaker to follow the example of the USA House of Representatives national hen the latter commenced an impeachment hearing against President Clinton on the 8th of September 1998.

“We hold that our petition is well-grounded to invoke Article 69(1) of the Constitution 1992, and warrant an inquiry into the matter and a subsequent impeachment proceeding initiated by Parliament to give effect to the letter and spirit of Constitution, 1992,” parts of the petition addressed to the Speaker of Parliament reads.

President Akufo-Addo has been dragged on social media by one Ms. Evelyn Aidoo, popularly known on social media as Serwaa Broni.

According to the Canada-based Ghanaian woman, she has had an affair with the President in the past.

She alleges that the President sent operatives of the national security after she went public with their secret affairs.

The petitioners relying on the claims of Serwaa Broni insist that the H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brought the name of the Presidency into disrepute.

They want the impeachment processes against the President to be commenced by Parliament immediately.

Read full petition below: