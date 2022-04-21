UPDATE: Ghana records six new Covid-19 cases; active cases stand at 24

Ghana is gradually winning the battle against the global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Although information from the official Ghana Health Service shows six new cases have been recorded, the number of active cases is still significantly low.

The current active cases of 24 show positive results of the fight against the pandemic.

From the Ghana Health Service dashboard, 159,644 out of the total number of 161,124 people that tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered from the deadly virus.

Unfortunately, some 1,445 people have succumbed to the virus.

On March 28, 2022, when President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation, he announced that the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory.

The decision was taken as a result of the success in the fight against the pandemic.

"From Monday, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings,” H.E Akufo-Addo said.

The President further stressed, “It has been a difficult two years, and we see light at the end of a very long tunnel. I appeal to all of us to live responsibly, protect ourselves, and do everything we can to stay safe as we lift these restrictions.”

Unvaccinated Ghanaians are urged to get vaccinated to stay protected from the virus.