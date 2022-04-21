ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UPDATE: Ghana records six new Covid-19 cases; active cases stand at 24

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Health UPDATE: Ghana records six new Covid-19 cases; active cases stand at 24
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana is gradually winning the battle against the global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Although information from the official Ghana Health Service shows six new cases have been recorded, the number of active cases is still significantly low.

The current active cases of 24 show positive results of the fight against the pandemic.

From the Ghana Health Service dashboard, 159,644 out of the total number of 161,124 people that tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered from the deadly virus.

Unfortunately, some 1,445 people have succumbed to the virus.

421202224733-l5gsk8v331-0563e6ec-ae0b-406e-be4d-ec9f2cbd0896

On March 28, 2022, when President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation, he announced that the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory.

The decision was taken as a result of the success in the fight against the pandemic.

"From Monday, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings,” H.E Akufo-Addo said.

The President further stressed, “It has been a difficult two years, and we see light at the end of a very long tunnel. I appeal to all of us to live responsibly, protect ourselves, and do everything we can to stay safe as we lift these restrictions.”

Unvaccinated Ghanaians are urged to get vaccinated to stay protected from the virus.

421202224733-l5gsk8v331-0563e6ec-ae0b-406e-be4d-ec9f2cbd0896

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Health
ModernGhana Links
Alleged pharmacist slapped with GHS100k bail is not our member — Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana
21.04.2022 | Health
KATH reception area turned into ward as congestion worsens
21.04.2022 | Health
"A Heart Relief" Organization Cuts Sod for the Construction Leukaemia Research and Treatment Institute
20.04.2022 | Health
Self-medication dangerous, can lead to disability and pre-mature death – Pharmacist warns
20.04.2022 | Health
Avoid hair damage by reading product labels, instructions—Beauticians told
20.04.2022 | Health
Ellen Ama Daaku donates medical supplies to Abitifi Presby Health Centre
20.04.2022 | Health
Eye surgeons start training on new Glaucoma treatment
19.04.2022 | Health
Photography an important tool in the medical field – Medical Photographer
17.04.2022 | Health
"Let’s motivate people to voluntarily know their HIV Status" - Dr Ayisi Addo
16.04.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line