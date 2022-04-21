ModernGhana logo
North Tongu: Ablakwa gives free Samsung Tablets to teachers in remote villages

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has supported teachers posted to remote villages in his Constituency with free Samsung Tablets.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee is known for supporting education in his constituency since winning the seat in North Tongu.

Aside regularly addressing problems teachers face, he also runs a scholarship scheme at his office to help the brilliant but needy students.

In his latest venture, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has presented Samsung Tablets to 10 teachers working in remote villages in his Constituency.

“Had a productive meeting yesterday with 10 amazing newly posted teachers to the remotest villages of my beloved constituency. The young teachers who have been at post since last year and are currently on vacation shared with me their experiences and what more I can do to improve their conditions.

“They all received free donations of Samsung Galaxy Tablets and full assurances that the MP’s office shall embark on more interventions to improve teaching and learning in our hard-to-reach villages,” Ablakwa posted on his Facebook page after meeting with the teachers.

He adds, “I greatly commend all workers in the North Tongu education space for the latest performance statistics which shows consistent remarkable improvement — for example, our least performing school in the BECE posted 71% compared to a low of 22% before I assumed office as MP.”

Meanwhile, the North Tongu Parliamentarian has urged students from his Constituency forced to defer their course at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) due to their inability to pay fees to contact his office for support.

