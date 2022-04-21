We will fish out other suspects who butchered NPP Nasara Coordinator – Police

The Upper West Regional Police Command is still searching for more suspects who brutalised the Sissala West Constituency Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Iddrisu Walaika with cutlasses.

This follows the arrest of two persons who were captured on video inflicting cutlass wounds on the victim on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Speaking to Citi News, the Upper West Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, said more personnel have been deployed to enable the command to arrest the suspects.

“The information that we have implies that the two that we have accosted are not the only people. So we are expecting to arrest other accomplices. Any person hiding with the other suspects and is refusing to inform the police will also be arrested if the criminal is caught to face the full rigours of the law for harbouring a criminal.”

Meanwhile, the NPP’s Sissala West Constituency Secretary, Abdul Rauf Zini, claims the attackers are party supporters .

“Some people captured in the video are party supporters”, he said.

A group of young men attacked the Nasara Coordinator, Iddrisu Walaika and inflicted deep machete wounds on him.

Citi News sources in the town indicate that the perpetrators, numbering about 10, pounced on the victim around the Gwollu Hospital.

They accused him of burying a talisman to turn the outcome of the upcoming NPP constituency executive elections around to benefit his favourite candidates.

The victim was beaten to a pulp and dragged to the palace of the Paramount Chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area, Kuoro Buktie Liman, who released him for treatment at the Gwolllu Hospital.

The Constituency Secretary said this is not the first time the Nasara Coordinator had been attacked.

“This is not the first time the Nasara Coordinator is being attacked. On 28th February he was attacked, and he got injured. I took him in the party vehicle to the hospital for his forehead to be stitched… The Nasara Coordinator has someone he looks up to, who is the current constituency chairman, and who is also running again. All the current constituency executives are contesting again, and we are on one side,” he added.

—citinewsroom