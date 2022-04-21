Keta: Asarame community gets ultra-modern clinic

The residents of Asarame in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have been handed over an ultra-modern clinic facility by government through the Ministry of Transport on Wednesdays April 20, 2022.

The clinic was commissioned by Mr Hassan Tanpuni, Deputy Minister of Transport led by Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

According to Mr Hassan Tampuni, who commissioned the facility on behalf of the sector minister Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said the clinic is to help minimise patients' struggle for healthcare.

He noted that the facility was initiated by government in collaboration with GPHA company.

Mr Hassan also stated that many other developmental projects will be commenced in the municipality to better the living standard of the people.

Mr Hassan noted that efforts are being made to construct a landing site for fisherfolks along the coastal areas of the country which Keta is not left out.

Mr Emmanuel Gemega, the Keta MCE thanked his predecessors and those who helped in making Asarame clinic a reality.

"The project started in October 2021 and it is of high standard, utilize it for your own benefit. This facility contains a maternity ward for easy delivery of pregnant women in labour and the main health side which will give you all that you deserve," he stated.

Mr Emmanuel Kona, the Keta Municipal Health Director assured the facility will be properly maintained to serve lives in and around Asarame community.

The clinic facility comes with a consulting room, storeroom, dispensary, injection or dressing room, laboratory, nurses room among others.

The delegation also visited and inspected the construction of sheds in the Keta market and the ongoing construction of 12 seater toilet facility at Adzido.

Mr Theophilous Magnicent, the construction consultant for the market projects disclosed that the project will be ready for use in two to three months time.

Present at the ceremonies were Togbivi Agbotadua Kumasa, the PRO for Overlord of Anlo state, Togbi Sri lll, Keta Municipal police commander Mr Jordan Quaye, Madam Aurelia Tudzi, Assembly members among others.