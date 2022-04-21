ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Keta: Asarame community gets ultra-modern clinic

Health Keta: Asarame community gets ultra-modern clinic
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The residents of Asarame in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have been handed over an ultra-modern clinic facility by government through the Ministry of Transport on Wednesdays April 20, 2022.

The clinic was commissioned by Mr Hassan Tanpuni, Deputy Minister of Transport led by Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

According to Mr Hassan Tampuni, who commissioned the facility on behalf of the sector minister Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said the clinic is to help minimise patients' struggle for healthcare.

He noted that the facility was initiated by government in collaboration with GPHA company.

Mr Hassan also stated that many other developmental projects will be commenced in the municipality to better the living standard of the people.

Mr Hassan noted that efforts are being made to construct a landing site for fisherfolks along the coastal areas of the country which Keta is not left out.

Mr Emmanuel Gemega, the Keta MCE thanked his predecessors and those who helped in making Asarame clinic a reality.

"The project started in October 2021 and it is of high standard, utilize it for your own benefit. This facility contains a maternity ward for easy delivery of pregnant women in labour and the main health side which will give you all that you deserve," he stated.

Mr Emmanuel Kona, the Keta Municipal Health Director assured the facility will be properly maintained to serve lives in and around Asarame community.

The clinic facility comes with a consulting room, storeroom, dispensary, injection or dressing room, laboratory, nurses room among others.

The delegation also visited and inspected the construction of sheds in the Keta market and the ongoing construction of 12 seater toilet facility at Adzido.

Mr Theophilous Magnicent, the construction consultant for the market projects disclosed that the project will be ready for use in two to three months time.

Present at the ceremonies were Togbivi Agbotadua Kumasa, the PRO for Overlord of Anlo state, Togbi Sri lll, Keta Municipal police commander Mr Jordan Quaye, Madam Aurelia Tudzi, Assembly members among others.

4212022125401-vaqdtgfssn-img2022042013063476

4212022125402-0f72ym3xxs-img20220420104034820

4212022125404-qulxoca443-img20220420101117420

4212022125406-pulwo0a442-img20220420130712433

4212022125409-k5grj7u3h1-img20220420131701431

4212022125410-j4eq27t2gb-img20220420131641190

4212022125413-23041r5ddx-img2022042013171568

4212022125414-g40n1r5edy-img20220420131821312

4212022125416-rvmypcb553-img2022042013075430

4212022125418-8dt2wjivvq-img20220420130859602

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

More Health
ModernGhana Links
Alleged pharmacist slapped with GHS100k bail is not our member — Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana
21.04.2022 | Health
UPDATE: Ghana records six new Covid-19 cases; active cases stand at 24
21.04.2022 | Health
KATH reception area turned into ward as congestion worsens
21.04.2022 | Health
"A Heart Relief" Organization Cuts Sod for the Construction Leukaemia Research and Treatment Institute
20.04.2022 | Health
Self-medication dangerous, can lead to disability and pre-mature death – Pharmacist warns
20.04.2022 | Health
Avoid hair damage by reading product labels, instructions—Beauticians told
20.04.2022 | Health
Ellen Ama Daaku donates medical supplies to Abitifi Presby Health Centre
20.04.2022 | Health
Eye surgeons start training on new Glaucoma treatment
19.04.2022 | Health
Photography an important tool in the medical field – Medical Photographer
17.04.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line