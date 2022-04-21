Survey by Global Info Analytics shows Mahama will beat Bawumia if elections held today

The findings of a survey compiled by Global Info Analytics shows that former President John Dramani Mahama will beat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in an election if one is held today.

The survey which covers January 2022 through the first quarter of the year reveals that the former President has gradually gained the confidence of the public.

Should the two political stalwarts face off in the Presidential elections today, 53% of the people engaged in the survey say they will vote for John Dramani Mahama.

The 30% of the people who say they will vote for the Vice President will not even be enough to call for a runoff.

Meanwhile, the survey by the Global Info Analytics has also uncovered that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not the preferred flagbearer for the NPP in the next general elections.

From the information provided in the survey, 35.5% of people say if they were going to vote in the NPP primaries, they will vote for Alan Kyeremanten.

Just 33.2% of the people engaged disclosed that they will prefer the current Vice President leads the ruling New Patriotic Party government in the 2024 general elections.