Resign if you have to be paid inconvenience allowance while serving your nation – Ablakwa to COCOBOD bosses

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken a swipe at top management members of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for receiving inconvenience and overnight allowances.

Speaking to Starr FM on Wednesday night, Hon. Ablakwa who is a Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee said COCOABOD is incurring millions of losses every year.

In his view, the Parliamentarian stressed that any management member at COCOBOD receiving inconvenience and overnight allowance while serving the country should resign immediately.

“Look at COCOBOD, they have introduced Inconvenience allowances and they are even making losses in excess of 300 million cedis a year. They are also receiving Overnight allowances for top management.

“If you serve your nation and you need to be paid inconvenience allowances then just resign so that you will not be inconvenienced,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stressed.

The North Tongu Parliamentarian is known for being on the toes of government officials who abuse their office at the expense of the taxpayer.

He has been critical of President Akufo-Addo over what he terms as luxurious trips when the President travels abroad.

