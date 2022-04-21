ModernGhana logo
Our concern is the use of national security to stage robberies, not who Serwaa Broni slept with – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
21.04.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the Minority’s interest in the allegations by Serwaa Broni has nothing to do with who slept with who.

According to him, the Minority has only taken an interest in her allegations against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because of the mention of national security operatives who were allegedly sent after the Canada-based Ghanaian woman.

Speaking to Starr FM on Wednesday night, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said, “We don’t care about the moral issues and who slept with who. The national security being used to stage robberies is what we are concerned with and the Police CID coming in to cover up.”

Insisting the use of national security to stage robbery if true does not make anyone safe in the country, Hon. Ablakwa further revealed that the Minority is going to contact Serwaa Broni for any evidence she may have to support her claims.

“If national security is staging robberies, how safe are we. All of us uncovering wrong in our society are not safe. The abuse of office is worrying and all of us must be concerned.

“We will reach out to her to see the kind of evidence she has and then we will take the next step,” Okudzeto Ablakwa said on the Starr Chat programme.

Following the show of interest by the Minority in the matter, it has come to light that there is a docket of the case before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Aside the claims that national security operatives were sent after her, Serwaa Broni also alleged that she has had an affair with the President.

