Serwaa Broni’s allegation serious ground for Akufo-Addo’s impeachment — Sammy Gyamfi

The national communications director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi believes Serwaa Broni’s alleged affair with President Akufo-Addo provides a fertile ground for his impeachment.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 20, the NDC firebrand quoted an article from the 1992 Constitution to back his point.

“If you check article 69 clause (1) (b), it states that if the president engages himself in any manner that brings the name of the nation or the presidency into disrepute, that can be the grounds for his impeachment,” he stated.

According to him, he does not in any way doubt the said allegations by Serwaa Broni against the President which he believes under the scope of article 69 of the Constitution seriously qualifies for the impeachment of President Akufo-Addo.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the allegations from this lady...are serious allegations that fall under the scope of article 69 and can be the scope for the removal of President Akuffo Addo,” Sammy Gyamfi stated.

Mr. Gyamfi rallies the support of Ghanaians behind the Minority in Parliament to help unravel the truth in the allegations by Serwa Broni to pave the way for the impeachment of President Akufo-Addo.

Serwaa Broni, the woman who claims to have had an affair with President Akufo-Addo says her life is at stake.

Among other allegations, the woman claims government sponsored an attack on her in order to silence her from making public her relationship with the President.

In an interview with popular social media activist, Kevin Taylor, Serwaa Broni showed alleged text messages between her and the President.