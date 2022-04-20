Heart Relief Organization Cuts Sod for the Construction of Leukemia Research and Treatment Institute

“A HEART RELIEF” Organization (AHRO) has cut sod for the construction of a Leukaemia Research and Treatment Institute in Shai Osudoku district of the Greater Accra region.

The president of the organization, Dr. Prince John Tetteh, speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, said, while their establishment is not in the habit of publicizing its efforts and contributions to the needy, which has been the organization’s modus operandi since its inception twenty-two years ago, this endeavour is indeed a milestone and the first of its kind in West Africa.

He further indicated that, while cognizant of the broad health challenges confronting the continent of African, lasting solutions can only come from Africans themselves, and this can be achieved by applying diverse and innovative ways of raising funds to finance such projects.

Dr. Tetteh also went on to say that, although the Institute is largely focused on leukaemia it will also treat other cancerous conditions.

"This is designed to bring relief to needy cancer patients as the facility is supported by contributions from partners and associates, hence qualification to access treatment from the centre, is confirmation of a cancerous condition, thus anyone diagnosed of cancer and needs help will be treated for free, as long as they fall within AHRO’s extreme poverty guideline rules. A family member will be allowed to remain in the facility without charge while the patient is undergoing treatment. The institute will have a rotation of qualified specialists from the United States and Cuba at any given time through the calendar year" he said.

"The project will consist of a main administration block, a library, an ICT centre, a research and development department, laboratories, pharmacy, canteen, main auditorium, conference centre, staff residence and flats for patients’ family members, a mini-assemble plant, where PPEs and other basic medical supplies will be produced and assembled under licence, which will create jobs for the community. To cap the effectiveness of it all, the facility will provide ambulance services not only for the institute, but the surrounding communities as well. The institute will also have a Chapel, which will be non-denominational, and a Mosque. For recovery purposes, the facility will have a recreational centre, and a sports facility. Our mission is that anyone who enters with cancer goes out cancer free. The Institute will serve West Africa and neighbouring countries as similar project is at its advance stage at Uganda to serve the countries of the Great Lake Regions of East Africa" he added.

Dr. Tetteh ended his remark by urging companies and large organizations to emulate such endeavours to bring relief to the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

To expedite the construction, he advised the contractors to take advantage of the local professionals in the vicinity. The sod cutting ceremony was held at the fifty-acre land acquired for the project at the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.

In his welcoming address, Nene Sodjie, a chief of the area welcomed and thanked AHRO, Dr. Tetteh and his delegation for choosing his district for the establishment of the AHRO’s Leukaemia Research and treatment institute.

He said this gargantuan project will not only add to the development of the community, but bring the much-needed jobs and opportunities for the young people in the area.

According to him, the local assembly will do everything within its power to help make AHRO’s ambition a dream come true.

Nene Sodjie further beseeched the young people to support AHRO’s efforts and be vigilant in ensuring that construction materials are safeguarded.

Also present were Bishop Dr. Frank Ed Wood, Rev. Eben Wetsi, other members of the Organization, and personnel from the Ministry of Health, who expressed confidence that the government will actively do all it can to see this project become a reality and also cautioned the residents of the community to be supportive and ensure vandalization of the project doesn’t occur under their watch.