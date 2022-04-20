Don’t fill gas cylinders to the brim, excessive shaking could lead to explosion — GNFS cautions

Don’t fill the gas cylinder to the brim and avoid rolling it on the ground before putting it in the car boot because it can easily explode and cause a fire outbreak, Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI), Ms. Doris Lamptey, Tema Regional Commander of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned.

The GNFS Tema Regional Commander explained that the practice could lead to an explosion, it must be filled to about 85 percent stressing that it was also not advisable to keep even the empty cylinder horizontally it must always be in an upright position.

ACFOI Lamptey also warned against the practice of shaking the gas cylinder to check the level of gas in it or rolling filled gas cylinders on the grounds as the act could trigger an explosion the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has gathered in Tema on Wednesday.

“Gas cylinders cannot hold pressure due to high temperature as a result any excessive shaking, could lead to an explosion and an imminent fire outbreak. If the cylinder must be put in the car boot, it must be supported with something to keep it upright at all times”.

The GNFS Tema Regional Commander also explained that one major cause of fire outbreaks in the country was from the kitchen, usually from gas explosions saying that, it was important keeping the cylinder upright in a ventilated area with the seal removed.

She recommended frequent changes to the cylinder seal which could help reduce leakages.

“We advise people that as and when you fill the gas, you change the seal because the leakage normally comes from the seal so it is important to prevent any form of leakage and that will save you from any kind of eventualities,” she indicated.

She said “we must all work together to prevent any form of calamities,” and warned that people should stop the habit of placing stones on a leaking cylinder, the practice is very dangerous.

ACFOI Lamptey cautioned against sellers keeping the cylinder close to the burner especially in wooden structures to desist from such acts.

“You can’t see gas, but you can smell it, and the slightest naked flame can cause an explosion and that is why we say do not let your cylinder get close to your burner,” she said.