Muslims youth must desist from activities that would result in fights — Islamic Tutor

Imaam Alhassan Seeta, an Islamic Tutor at Ansaarul Islam Mosque at Adjei-Kojo Suncity near Tema has advised Muslims to desist from activities that would result in fights, arguments, gossiping, and backbiting.

He said these acts were forbidden in the month of Ramadan adding that anyone who engages in such acts in this holy month may not find it lightly during fasting.

Speaking on the theme: “Benefits of Reading the Holy Quran,” as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Adjei-Kojo near Tema, Imaam Seeta also tasked Muslims to adopt the habit of reading the Quran frequently to remain pure, especially during this period of Ramadan, has stated.

“Muslims who recite the Quran from their hearts and for Allah’s sake will be rewarded accordingly,” he said and stressed that Muslims should cultivate the habit of reading the Quran every day adding that, each recitation is equivalent to multiple blessings.

Imaam Seeta said performing extra prayers after each prayer results in extra blessings and favour from Allah.

He urged Muslims to reverence Allah by following His instructions because Allah knows what’s best for everyone; “Muslims should cultivate the habit of asking Allah to accept each prayer and deeds they make.

“Giving during fasting is obligatory in Islam, those who tend to always give in this month will receive multiple rewards from Allah.”