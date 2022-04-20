Self-medication dangerous, can lead to disability and pre-mature death – Pharmacist warns

Self-prescription or self-medication is a dangerous act as the right dosage and the right way to take the medication are not properly spelled out by the unprofessional pharmacist, Mr. Stephen Turreh, a Pharmacist at the Ashaiman Polyclinic has stated.

“Self-medication can lead to drug addiction, allergy, habituation, worsening of ailment, incorrect diagnosis and dosage, or even disability and pre-mature death. This is the reason why people must avoid self-medication at all cost,” Mr Turreh stated during interaction with the media as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Ashaiman on Wednesday.

He explained that the crime of self-medication is committed when the selection and use of medicines by individuals or a member of the individuals' family to treat self-recognized or self-diagnosed conditions or symptoms with a medical professional’s directives.

Mr. Turreh identified some of the potential risks of self-medication as incorrect self-diagnosis, delays in seeking medical advice when needed, infrequent but severe adverse reactions, dangerous drug interactions, incorrect manner of administration, incorrect dosage, incorrect choice of therapy, masking of severe disease and risk of dependence and abuse.

He also noted that abusing painkillers could result in some form of stomach complications with the commonest being gastric ulcer, stressing that the stomach lining which is a protective material within the stomach could be eroded when painkillers were chronically being taken especially on empty stomachs.

“Generally all types of painkillers can cause stomach problems because they are acidic and since we can’t do without painkillers, the right advice is to take it with food,” he added.

Mr. Turreh expressed concern about how people resort to painkillers at the slightest pains they experienced.

He said when the body becomes used to painkillers, any pain in the body would require that a painkiller is taken before the body would be relieved.

He lamented the rate at which people were prescribing medication instead of educating patients on specific medication and healthy living.

Mr. Turreh also advised ulcer patients to reduce the intake of acidic, gastric as well as spiced foods as they could make the symptoms worse; “people with ulcer conditions must maintain a healthy diet filled with fruits and vegetables”.