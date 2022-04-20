ModernGhana logo
Intervene to save the future of the over 6,000 KNUST students forces to defer course – Ablakwa to Education Ministry

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called on the Ministry in charge of Education to intervene and provide help for the over 6000 students forced to defer their course at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The thousands of students representing 8% of the entire student population are deferring their courses after reportedly failing to meet the threshold of the payment of the required fees at the end of the extended deadline.

Reacting to the news in a post on his Facebook wall, Samuel Okudzeto says the management of KNUST has been harsh and inconsiderate towards the students.

In a plea, he has called on the Ministry of Education to come to the rescue of the students to save their future.

“The decision by KNUST authorities to defer the courses of some 6,000 students for non-payment of fees is most harsh and inconsiderate considering the current economic crisis.

“I appeal to the Ministry of Education to urgently intervene and save the future of these students,” the North Tongu MP notes in his Facebook post.

In his own way of supporting the affected student, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked that KNUST students from his constituency should promptly contact his office for assistance.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

