Jirapa: Joyce Mogtari donates furniture to Ganaa Memorial JHS

Special Aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has donated a set of furniture and other items to the Ganaa Memorial Junior High School (JHS) in the Jirapa Municipality in the Upper West Region.

The items included 120 metal mono desks and two sets each of football and volleyball jerseys.

The donation was to help enhance learning and general school activities for the children.

Mr. Eugene Bawelle, an economist, presented the items to the Headmistress of the school, Adeline Nimbare, and the President of the Old Students Association President, Francis Ullo on behalf of the Special Aide to the former President.

Presenting the items, Mr. Bawelle said Mrs. Mogtari had a special attachment to the Jirapa community due to her history with it.

He said the former Transport Minister had always recalled how Jirapa played a crucial role in her life while growing up as a child, hence her resolve to ensure that children in the community were supported to realise their dreams.

Mr Bawelle said Mrs Mogtari attended St Francis of Assisi Girls SHS in Jirapa between 1989 and 1990, where she took her A-level exams.

He said the legal practitioner also believed that the training she received in Jirapa as a young lady had propelled her to who she was today.

“Because of these, she is, therefore, giving back to a community that shaped her life and hoping that this kind gesture will spur on the young ladies in the Jirapa community to excel in their education,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Headmistress, Madam Nimbare, thanked Mrs Mogtari for the donation and urged other stakeholders to come to the aid of the school.

The Headmistress appealed for computers for the school's computer lab and a staff common room, where teachers can sit and prepare for lessons.

