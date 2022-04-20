Man who stabbed 45-year-old to death at Afful-Nkwanta remanded

The Asokwa District Court has remanded a 30-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old man to death in a fight at Afful-Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

The accused, Isaac Nartey, allegedly stabbed the deceased, Awal Mohammed, when a confrontation ensued between them earlier this month.

The deceased died on arrival at the hospital after the incident.

The prosecution prayed the court to remand the accused person into police custody to give them time to send the docket to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

The court granted the request and remanded the accused person to reappear on 6th May, 2022.

The bereaved family is however intensifying its call for justice to be served.

Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha Issah Watara, the brother of the deceased, told Citi News, “for us as a family, we have handed everything over to the police. We came to court today, and they have adjourned to 6th May. Our brother is already dead, but the least we can do is to demand that justice be served. We’re just waiting for the 6th of May to see what the prosecution will do,” he said.

An eyewitness to the stabbing incident who wants to remain anonymous explained to Citi News that, “I bumped into the two of them fighting that night on my way home. I attempted to separate them only to hear the deceased cry for help, telling us he's been stabbed. So I decided to hit the back of the suspect, and the suspect immediately turned to me saying I have no idea what the victim has done to him.”

”I had others join to help me separate the two and rushed the victim who had fallen on his back into a gutter to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died before getting to the hospital.”

The bereaved family wants the trial process to be fast-tracked.

—citinewsroom