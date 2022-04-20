My passion is to ensure the development of constituents— Dzifa Gomashie

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, has appealed to the Ministry of Education to get the Aflao Community Day Senior High Technical School ready for admission this academic year.

Her appeal on Tuesday followed the Ghana Education Service's (GES) resolve to operationalise the almost completed E-Block by posting a headmaster there, effective March 21, 2022, to oversee its operations.

Mr Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe, the Municipal Director, GES, said the school was opened from April 19 and that admission of successful junior high school graduates, from 2015-2021, were ongoing to enroll the first batch of students for all seven senior high school programmes, except General Science.

Madam Gomashie, however, said she expected full completion of works and the necessary logistics, including furniture, must be provided to create the right environment for effective teaching and learning.

The MP, briefing the media during her tour of the school, said she doubted it could operate effectively in its current state and appealed for urgent government intervention to facilitate its readiness to operate.

“I've become who I am because of education. I come from a poor background like many of these children but access to education has opened doors for me. And so, my passion is the human capital development of my constituents” she said.

“The Education Minister assured me personally in Parliament that work would continue and the school would have enrollment this year. It's been announced and I wanted to be sure that work has continued since the last time I was here but as you can see, we still have a lot of work to do.”

She said her decision to visit the school was to familiarise with happenings on the ground and “to be an advocate-general for the school, to go on radio and encourage parents to bring their children here. And as a voice for the people, if I must speak, I must speak to facts.”

“We need furniture, taking care of the compound, electrical works completed, painting finished, a few tiling problems here and there, some carpentry works as well, when done, will move this facility further…..We know what the E-block should be like and what we're seeing here now is not what is usually the state in which schools are before children are enrolled.”

The visit formed part of her tour of the Constituency, which also took her to the Aflao Border, where she appealed to the President to negotiate with his colleagues to open their sides of the border.

Her last stop was at Agavedzi, where she presented some clothing to victims of the recent tidal waves disaster, assuring them of her commitment to advocating for their well-being.

Agbotadui Akponoguia of Agavedzi, Second-in-command to Togbui Akponoguia IV, Chief of Agavedzi, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, thanked Madam Gomashie for her show of concern, saying: “We appreciate the advocacy works she's doing.”

GNA