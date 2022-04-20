Trainee teachers to feed themselves from May 8

Trainee teachers of all Colleges of Education across the country, from Monday, 8 May 2022, will be expected to feed themselves.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 and signed by the Executive Secretary of the Principals of Colleges of Education – Ghana (PRINCOF) Dr Harriet Naki Amui.

According to PRINCOF, if funds are not made available by government, due to huge debts owed, teacher trainees would have to fund their own feeding.

“Most Colleges now have food items that can last only one week if students are to be provided with three (3) meals a day,” the statement indicated.

The statement noted that: “Trainee teachers will be provided with two meals, breakfast and supper only for one week, from April 23 to April 30, 2022, that, Trainee teachers from May 1 to May 8, 2022 shall be given lunch only, that, after May 8, trainee teachers would be asked to provide their own meals until their feeding allowances have been paid and finally, “food vendors will be encouraged to increase the quantity of daily meals they cook for sale to students”.

It added that: “All these measures are meant to ensure that there is no disruption of the academic calendar.”

Source: classfmonline.com