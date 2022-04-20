Akomokope residents living in fear over sporadic gunshots by chief

Residents of Akomokope near Agortor are living in fear over the alleged sporadic gunshots fired by one Nene Teye Kwesi, chief of the area over farmlands.

According to the residents, the land in question was given to them by the Dakakuse family in the Osu Doku area in the Greater Accra region.

The residents are calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the National Security Minister to take steps to save their lives and farmland from the rampant sale of the lands by the said chief.

The residents told Class FM’s reporter that several reports have been made to the Asutuare District police command for the said chief to be arrested but have been unsuccessful.

The Dakakuse family from Osu Doku is also calling on the IGP and the National Security Minister to investigate the activities of Nene Teye Kwesi.

The family wants him to be brought to book to save family lands at Agortor from indiscriminate sales.

Source: Classfmonline.com