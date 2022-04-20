ModernGhana logo
'Your traffic management was remarkable' — NRSA commends Police Service for safe Easter celebrations

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The National Road Safety (NRSA) has commended the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for keeping the roads safe during the Easter period.

There was massive Police deployment over the past weekend to ensure motorists acted in accordance with road traffic regulations to avoid accidents.

Although the NRSA and the Ghana Police Service are still analyzing the road crash data collected during the just-ended festive period, preliminary findings indicate low cases of crashes and casualties.

Pleased with the achievement, the National Road Safety Authority has issued a press release to give the Ghana Police Service a pat on the back.

“The NRSA affirms that the deployment of Police Patrol teams at vantage points to maintain law and order was remarkable. Even more remarkable was the traffic management duties on the entire road networks within the country, especially, along the Accra-Nkawkaw-Kumasi highway and the Kwahu townships of Mpreaso, Nkwatia, Atibie, and Abetifi.

“These actions by the Police were outstanding and significantly supported the public education and regulation activities of the Authority. The effective collaboration between the NRSA and the Ghana Police Service ensured better compliance of road traffic regulations and road safety standards during the Easter season,” parts of the press release from the NRSA reads.

Meanwhile, the authority says it also commends the Inspector General of Police (1GP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his ground-breaking ideas in combatting road traffic crashes through technology.

The Authority says it will add more effort to its ongoing flagship programme "Stay Alive" Road Safety Campaign with the media to improve road safety awareness in the country.

Below is a copy of the NRSA press release:

420202214809-n6iul8x332-9b893371-047f-4f63-ac4d-9d567beb63eb

