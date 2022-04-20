There is a docket on the alleged attack on Serwaa Broni before the CID – Adam Bona reveals

20.04.2022 LISTEN

Security analyst Adam Bona has disclosed that there is a docket on Serwaa Broni’s alleged attack by National Security operatives before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the security analyst said it is important the CID looks into the allegation and issues a statement, especially when the name of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been mentioned.

“I have checked and I’m reliably informed that there’s a docket on Serwaa Broni at the Police headquarters. The current CID boss ken Yeboah inherited the docket on the alleged attack. My expectation is by now he would have spoken to the issue of criminality especially as the President’s name is mentioned,” Adam Bona shared.

The security analyst continued, “I think by now the National security should be addressing this matter. The President is the chairman of the National Security Council and his name is being mentioned and no statement is being issued. The national security should have spoken to it long ago.”

Serwaa Broni’s name has become common on social media in the past few months after claiming she had an affair with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She further alleged that some national security operatives were sent to harm her.

Just this past weekend, she was engaged by popular social media activist, Kevin Taylor in an interview where she showed screenshots of chats she claimed is between her and the President.

As her allegations gain ground, the Minority in Parliament has taken an interest and says it is looking into her claims for legal advice.